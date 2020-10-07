1/
Jeffrey Sprague
Jeffrey Sprague

Bath - Jeff, 72, on October 4, 2020, son of Issaac and Ramona (Strong) Sprague grew up in Plainwell, Mi. Following graduation from MSU, he proudly served in the US Air Force. He was employed 30 years with GM as a pipefitter in Predictive Maintenance. It was at Fisher Body that Jeff and CJ Ivey met and shared 30 years together.

Jeff Is survived by son Ryan and DIL Rachel Sprague of Bentonville, ARK; stepchildren, Joy Torrenga and Carl Spaleny & grandchild Noah; Step siblings, John Shawa of Wolverine & Fran (Mike) McCurdle. Jeff, tragically, was predeceased by his son Aaron.

Jeff made every second count, nearly all centered about his Native American heritage. He was a member of Saginaw Chippewa Tribe, to which his mother belonged. Consequently, he was involved for years at Ziibiwing Center. He took pride in the Potawatomi Tribe of Mi, to which his father belonged. Jeff loved art including steel, wood and pottery. Of course all art was centered around his culture. The last few years, Jeff worked to help redevelop Nokomis Learning Center. His greatest wish was to help the Center become financially solvent.

A Walk -Through for all who wish to say goodby to Jeff will take place Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, 2 till 4pm & 6 till 8 pm, at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, Dewitt, Mi. Masks mandatory.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
