Williamston - Jennie Nastal, 100, of Williamston, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 at Hospice House in Lansing. Jennie was born September 11, 1918 in Detroit MI. On September 29, 1945 Jennie was united in marriage to Theodore Joseph Nastal in Detroit, MI. He preceded her in death on February 23, 1967. For over 30 years Jennie worked at Sears Roebuck in Lansing in the drapery department. She enjoyed sewing, collecting beautiful things, spending time with family and visiting with friends at the Williamston Senior Center. Jennie is survived by her daughter Beverly Zetterholm and her son Theodore (Christine) Nastal both of Williamston MI, her grandchildren Cathy, Margaret, Patrick, Erica, Nick, Joanna, Kelley, and Kim, 13 great-grandchildren, and her sister Dorothy. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 am Saturday April 13, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Williamston MI. Burial will immediately follow at the Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home in Williamston on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm and Saturday from 10-11 am at St. Mary Church only. There will be a rosary recited at 7 pm Friday during visitation. Memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or St. Mary Church, 205 High Street, Williamston, MI 48895.