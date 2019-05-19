Services
BENNETT~BARZ FUNERAL HOME - Beulah
1417 US 31 (Beulah Highway)
Beulah, MI 49617
(231) 882-5502
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational U.C.C.
901 Barber Street
Benzonia, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerald Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerald Leroy "Jerry" Richardson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerald Leroy "Jerry" Richardson Obituary
Jerald "Jerry" Leroy Richardson

Honor - Jerald "Jerry" Leroy Richardson, 88, of Honor, formerly of Holt, passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019.

Friends and family may pay their respects at a memorial service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at First Congregational U.C.C., 901 Barber Street, Benzonia, Michigan 49616. The Reverend Patty Higgins will officiate.

The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.

www.bennett-barzfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now