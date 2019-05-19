|
Jerald "Jerry" Leroy Richardson
Honor - Jerald "Jerry" Leroy Richardson, 88, of Honor, formerly of Holt, passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019.
Friends and family may pay their respects at a memorial service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at First Congregational U.C.C., 901 Barber Street, Benzonia, Michigan 49616. The Reverend Patty Higgins will officiate.
The Bennett-Barz Funeral Home, in Beulah, is in charge of arrangements.
www.bennett-barzfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 19, 2019