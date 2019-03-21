|
|
Jerome "Jerry" B. Herman
Lansing - Passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the age of 84. Jerry was born on December 21, 1934 in Denver, Colorado to the late John and Mary (Gallagher) Herman. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1954-1956. Upon his honorable discharge he attended Northeastern University and upon graduation he began his career as an Accountant. Jerry worked for several departments including both the Ingham and Lapeer County Road Commissions until his retirement. He enjoyed golfing and watching sports, especially the MSU Spartans. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother John Herman. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years Carolyn (Sladicak) Herman; his children, Michele (Pete) Riojas, Patrick (Marti) Herman, Chris Herman, and Suzanne (William) Stephens; four grandchildren, Andrea and Peter Riojas and Megan and Michael Herman; two sisters, Janet (Edwin) Carlstom and Jeanne McHugh, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Lansing with Rev. Fr. John Byers as celebrant. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will begin Saturday at the church at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family in memory of Jerry.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 21, 2019