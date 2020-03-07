|
|
Jerry Dominick Pecora
Age 67, passed away February 28, 2020. He was born May 14, 1952, in Lansing, Michigan, son of Vincent and Assunta (Baldino) Pecora.
Jerry was a first generation Italian-American who graduated from Lansing Gabriels High School, where he was recognized as an all-league varsity basketball player as a senior, followed by two years of junior college basketball at Lansing Community College. In his professional life, he served as Lansing Sales Representative and Alabama State Manager for the Seagram Distillers Company. During his time at Seagram, Jerry was honored as Control States Division Salesman of the Year and Crown Royal Man of the Year.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, JoNell; children, Vincent (Jaclyn) and Dominic; grandchildren, Emerson and Dean, the loves of their Papa Jerry's life; brother, John (Aileen); sister, Gina; and sisters-in-law, Gloria Pecora and Annice Smith. He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent; mother, Assunta; and brother, James.
An alumnus of Michigan State University and an ardent supporter of Michigan State athletics, Jerry enjoyed watching his beloved Spartans battle on the gridiron and hardcourt, and he often looked forward to conversations with local sports radio personalities afterward. He also participated in fantasy broadcasts, and was an occasional guest co-host, on The Drive with Jack and Tom, Jack Ebling's daily radio show.
Jerry had an innate ability to recall dates, statistics, and names, and in recent years, he looked forward to spending time at Tuesday trivia night competitions. Other interests included classic cinema, as well as non-fiction books, especially biographies.
Family was extremely important to Jerry. His Italian parents instilled in him that family was paramount, and this was a lesson he passed on to his own children. He cherished the generations that preceded him.
His Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at St. Mary Cathedral, 219 Seymour Ave., Lansing, Michigan 48933. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., with a rosary prayer beginning at 7:30 p.m., at Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, located at 325 W. Washtenaw St., Lansing, Michigan 48933. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (https://www.stjude.org/donate/) in memory of Jerry Pecora.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020