Jerry Edward Dimick
Age 78, passed away October 23rd, 2019. He died of natural causes in the care of McLaren Hospital. Jerry was a generous and loving father survived by children; Kendra (Mike) Fehrenbach, Lexa (Phil) Pombier, Ryan Spivack and J.R. (Cheryl) Dimick. He is also survived by his brother Warren (Karleen) Dimick and grandchildren; Christian Kissee, Isiah Spivak, Jesika Corbet, Phillip Pombier, and Jeremy Pombier.
Jerry spent his early-mid years working at Lindell Drop Forge (retired) and Lake City Drop Forge, whilst raising 5 children. Jerry was born in Alpena Michigan but relocated to Lansing Michigan, where he attended and graduated from Sexton High School. Jerry loved to take walks and watch local wildlife at parks like Fenner Nature Center and other locations. At home, he loved to watch television, do crossword puzzles and spend time with family.
Jerry successfully accomplished all his hopes and dreams in life through hard work, persistence, a positive outlook and endless dedication. His family is celebrating his life and remembering the precious and irreplacable moments spent with him over the years. May Jerry live on through his children, brother, grandchildren and the many other people who were graced with his company and loving embrace.
*There will be no funeral or memorial service per his request*
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019