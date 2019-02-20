|
Jerry Katherine Rohr
Lansing - Age 82, formerly of McCormick, SC, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born on August 22, 1936, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, daughter of Robert and Geraldine Welch, sister to Barbara Jo (Gene) Hancock and Tom (Ruth) Welch.
Jerry attended one year at Western Michigan University before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Russell Roland Rohr, and moving to Lansing, Michigan. She worked at the library and Michigan State Police before becoming a stay-at-home mom. She later worked for the State of Michigan/Bureau of Workers' Compensation where she eventually retired.
Jerry enjoyed golfing, reading, square dancing, sewing, knitting and crocheting. Jerry had a way with words; many called them "Jerryisms" (her "swear" words). Some favorites were rucka stucka and sugar jets.
Jerry is survived by her daughter, Kitty Rohr; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Rohr; and grandchildren, Russell, Richard, Jami and Jena Rohr, Griffen Rohr-Clark, Lyle Laudenslager and Sierra (Andrew) Saylor. Jerry was predeceased by her husband, Russell Roland Rohr, and son Richard Lee Rohr.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Michigan Premier Hospice, West Branch, MI. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 20, 2019