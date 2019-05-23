|
|
Jerry Lee Raymond, Jr.
Lansing - Mr. Jerry Lee Raymond, Jr. passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his residence in Lansing, Michigan. Age 52 years. He was born January 3, 1967 to Jerry L. and Lois Raymond in Lansing, Michigan.
Jerry was a long-time resident of Lansing, Michigan. He retired from Art Craft Display after 20 years. He actually went back to work in October at Ryder Logistics. Jerry also volunteered at Jackpot Bingo Hall.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Maria "Lupe" Raymond; 2 daughters, Monica (Joe) Platte and Bianca Raymond; 2 sons, Jerry III (Olivia) Raymond and Jamar Raymond; 3 grandchildren, Riley Raymond, Arianna Raymond and Jerry L. Raymond IV; mother, Lois Raymond; sister, Cindy Raymond; brother, Mark Raymond; niece, Analicia Quesada; 9 nephews, Kelvin, Lorenzo, Arron James, Andres, Juan III, Andrew, Luis and Niko Quesada and Christopher Raymond; 7 aunts, 3 uncles, many cousins; mother-in-law, Jesusita "Susie" Quesada; 2 sisters-in-law; 2 brother-in-law and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry L. Raymond; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Musser and Mr. and Mrs. John Hunter; father-in-law, Juan Quesada; sister-in-law, Jane Quesada and brother-in-law, Andres "Andy" Quesada.
Family Hour will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.; visitation will be 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. and funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. All services will be at Paradise Funeral Chapel & Arrangement Services, 1107 E. Miller Road, Lansing, Michigan 48911
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 23, 2019