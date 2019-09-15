Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
Jerry Luoma
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale
Jerry Luoma


1940 - 2019
Jerry Luoma Obituary
Jerry Luoma

Lansing - Passed away at the age of 79 on September 4th, 2019, in his hometown of Lansing, Michigan. Jerry was born on July 27th, 1940, to the late William and Martha Luoma in Ispheming, Michigan. He was well-known in Lansing as owner of Jerry's Automotive, which he established in 1991 and managed until his retirement in 2012. He enjoyed playing golf and poker, and spent many years as captain of the Petty Cash in the home port of Harrisville Harbor. Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara (Bogart) Luoma, children, Jeff, Chris, Dale, Heaven, and Lindsay, eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held October 19th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale. Contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale and Lansing City Rescue Mission.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
