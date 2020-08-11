Jerry William Wheeler



Grand Rapids - Jerry William Wheeler passed away August 3, 2020 in Grand Rapids MI at the age of 80, following a tragic accident at his home on Silver Lake in Traverse City.



Jerry will be fondly remembered by his children, Jeffrey (Aerae) Wheeler, Jill (Oren) Lane, and James (Amy) Wheeler. Jerry had ten grandchildren that loved him and his silly ways. Jerry's 7 great grandchildren will cherish the memories of their Papa talking like Donald Duck!



Born August 16,1939 in Lansing, MI to Dale and Irene Wheeler, Jerry graduated from Resurrection High School in 1957. He married Janet Suska on May 21, 1961. In 1964 He started work for Olds Forge, Plant 2, and retired from GM in 2004. In 1997 he and Janet purchased a summer home in Traverse City on Silver Lake and this became their permanent residence when he retired. In 2008 they bought a winter home in Surprise AZ in the retirement community, Happy Trails. Jerry was very involved and served in the Chuck Wagon, volunteered by picking fruit for the food bank, and participating in the bowling and golf leagues.



Jerry was a devoted and loving husband. He cared for Janet up until her final days in January of 2020. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Irene as well as his sister, Delores and brother, Rob.



The family will hold a private memorial for Janet and Jerry.









