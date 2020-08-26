Jesse L. McCoy
Okemos - Jesse L. McCoy, age 95, passed away Aug. 25, 2020. He was born on Aug. 16, 1925 in Columbus, Ohio to Jesse and Lelah (Jenkins) McCoy.
Jesse served in the US Navy during WWII. He retired from Mechanic Laundry and was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish for over 60 years.
He will be missed by his loving family.
Jesse was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; and sons, Daniel, Patrick and Timothy. He is survived by his son, Andy (Katie); daughters, Pamela (Rick) Moore, Karen (Bob) Brannan and Mary Jane (Dave) Spear; 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 955 Alton Rd., East Lansing, Friday 11 a.m. Visitation before Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be Saturday at Deepdale Memorial Gardens.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.greastlansing.com