Jesse Stephen Stout
Lansing - Age 34, passed away on March 23, 2020. He was born on October 5th, 1985 to Gene and Susan Stout in Lansing. Jesse loved hunting, fishing, his dogs and all animals. He was preceded in death by several Grandparents and his beloved Uncle Edward Van Note. He is survived by his parents Gene and Susan Stout of Lansing, Sisters Rachel (Chad) Bristol of Gregory, and Sara Stout of Lansing. Niece Caitlin Bristol of Gregory and Nephew Drew Bristol of Gregory. Grandparents Gene and Donna Stout of Bath. And his friend to the end, Walter Doerr lll of Grand Ledge. Memorial to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Capitol Area Humane Society or Community Mental Health. Jesse, I will love and miss you every day, we had a special bond that will never be broken. -Mom
