Jessica L. (Hartford) Robinson
Lansing - Age 37, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Her beautiful spirit left this world due to a tragic accident. Jessica was born in Lansing on August 29, 1981, the daughter of Stephen and Jeanette (Meyers) Hartford. She obtained her Bachelor's degree at age 20 through CMU. Jessica was very devoted to her career at Auto-Owners insurance company, where she worked for 16 years. She earned many certifications during her career. Jessica was the Director of the Mid-Michigan CPCU Society Chapter, as well as a member of the Auto-Owners Credit Union Board.
She loved the beach, animals, U of M athletics, and helping others, but most of all she loved her family.
She is survived by her husband Jeremy, daughters, Bailey (Armstrong) and Harper; parents, Stephen and Jeanette Hartford; sister, Jennifer O'Donnell (Sean);grandfather, Grover Meyers and many aunts, uncles, cousins, her nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceeded in death by her grandparents, Jack and Leota Hartford and Virginia Meyers.
A Celebration of Jessica's life will be held Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel, 5035 Holt Rd, Holt, MI with Chaplain Stephen Ezop officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A fellowship luncheon will be held at the Eagles Hall, 4700 N. Grand River Ave. after cemetery services. The family will receive friends Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Jessica's daughter's Education Fund, in c/o Stephen Hartford. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 10, 2019