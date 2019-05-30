|
Jessie Elizabeth (Patterson) "Pat" Armstrong Kaufman
DeWitt - Age 93, formerly of DeWitt and St. Johns, Michigan passed away on May 25, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society Village in Moscow, Idaho. Jessie was born on August 19, 1925, the third of four daughters to Erford Z. and Bessie F. (Myers) Patterson and grew up on the family's 200-acre farm on Bauer Road, Northeast of Fowler, Michigan.
After graduation from Fowler High School in 1943, "Pat" began a long secretarial career with employment at the Oldsmobile Division of General Motors Corp., Lundberg Screw Products Co., and DeWitt Public Schools. She was married to Woodrow Wilson "Woody" Armstrong from October 27, 1945 until his passing on February 2, 1978. Fate reunited her with high school sweetheart Walter Kaufman, Jr. and they enjoyed nearly 25 years of marriage from August 25, 1979 until his passing on March 27, 2004.
Hobbies included ceramics and many forms of needlework, creating countless keepsakes for friends and relatives. She loved to travel, play cards and was an avid reader.
Jessie was predeceased by: her parents; both husbands; sisters Lucille (Cecil) Boak, Arlene (Willard) Wing, Rose Mary (Paul) Heller; daughter-in-law Judy D. (Kirk) Armstrong; step-granddaughter Trudy (Kaufman) Rogers. Surviving are: sons Kent (Judy A.) Armstrong and Kirk (Paula) Armstrong; step-son Herman Kaufman; step-daughter Rebecca Kaufman; grand children Douglas (Pennie) Armstrong, Nicole (Derek) Maysura, Jennifer (Kevin) Wilcox; eight step-grandchildren; six great grandchildren; fourteen step-great grandchildren; one step-great, great grandchild.
Mrs. Kaufman requested that there be no services and that memorials be sent to Briggs District Library, 108 E. Railroad St., St. Johns, MI 48879.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 30 to June 2, 2019