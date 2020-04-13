|
Jesus "Jesse" Perez
Lansing - Jesus (Jesse) Perez, born February 2, 1927 in San Benito, TX to Jesus and Modesta Perez, died April 9, 2020. Jesse attended school in Harlingen TX, and moved to Michigan as an adult. He held various jobs before working for General Motors at the Fisher Body Plant in Lansing, retiring in 1987 after 37 and a half years of service; and was a proud member of UAW local 602. Jesse was also a military veteran, serving overseas in the Korean Conflict with an honorable discharge. Jesse married his wife Odilla (Deschryver) in 1955, and they spent the next 63 years together, loving and caring for each other until her death in 2018. Together, they raised 5 children, Michael (Esther), John (Janet), Susan Strouse (Robert), Robert (Carrie)and Paul (Tommi). They have 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Besides his children, Jesse is survived by sisters Eva Salinas, Tomasa Cantu, and Delia Pizana and brothers Gilbert, Pedro, and Alonzo, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jesse was predeceased by his wife, parents, sister Mary Arambula, and brothers Isidoro, Alfredo, and Ramiro. Jesse was an active member of St. Therese Parish in Lansing, living his faith by serving as an usher, a member of the Parish Council and helping with various parish activities. He also served as a Boy Scout adult leader. Jesse was a hard worker who loved God and his family. He enjoyed family gatherings, gardening, camping, being outdoors in nature, GM retiree functions, and tinkering with his tools. After his retirement, Jesse traveled with his wife to visit family and see the world. Jesse was known for his smile and his laughter, his love of family celebrations of any type, but especially when they involved dancing. Those who knew and loved Jesse will greatly miss him. He was a good man. Private burial will occur, with Fr. Anthony Strouse and Fr. John Fain officiating. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Jesse's life will be held at a later date. If you wish to honor Jesse's life with a memorial, please make donations to St. Therese Catholic Church. The family is being served by Tiffany Funeral Home. A special thanks to the staff and owners of Gunnisonville Meadows Assisted Living for all of their excellent care. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020