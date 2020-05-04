Jesusa (Tonche) Aguilar
Lansing - Jesusa passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 30th, 2020 at the age of 74. Born March 8th, 1946 to Jesus and Arcadia (Guerrero) Tonche in Lansing, Michigan. Jesusa was a graduate of O'Rafferty High School. She went on to work for MESSA as an Insurance Underwriter and retired after dedicating 32 years with the company. Jesusa was a devout Christian who lived out her passion for the Lord. Jesusa was a devoted Mother, who always provided love and support for her children. She loved all of her family and grandchildren unconditionally. She will be dearly missed by all who remember her.
She was a caring and selfless woman, and always giving to others. Jesusa was notorious for her honesty and integrity which reflected in many ways, especially in her role as an active Church Member.
Jesusa was artistic and enjoyed doing arts and crafts. She loved to shop and never passed up an opportunity to stop by a Goodwill store or Garage Sale!
Preceding her in death were her parents; infant brother Joe; brothers, Felipe, Cruz, and Rafael Tonche; sisters, Hilaria Saldana, Eleuteria Natoloczny, Rufina Pizana, Olivia Leyva.
Surviving are her children; Raul (Bianca Galvan) Aguilar, Anissa (Ray) Lira; grandchildren, Arcadia (Gage Roose) Aguilar, Kodie Dansby, Elianna Aguilar, Santiago Aguilar, Raymond Lira Jr., Stephanie Lira; brother, Antonio Tonche as well as many nieces and nephews. A family visitation will be held with interment to take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.