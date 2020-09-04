Jiann-Mei "Jamie" Han
Okemos - Jiann-Mei "Jamie" Han, formerly of Okemos, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 31, 2020. Jiann-Mei was born February 20, 1945 in Chongqing, China to Tang Yi and Wang Ji Peng.
Jiann-Mei grew up in China and moved to Taiwan at a young age. She moved to the United States to go to college in Kansas where she graduated with a degree in mathematics. She moved around the US and married her husband, Peter Han, on October 16, 1971. They had their first child in Anderson, Indiana, their second in Akron, Ohio and then their third child in Lansing, Michigan. They finally settled in Okemos where they lived for 40 years. Jiann-Mei was a good friend to all and loved to play bridge. She was a great cook and everyone enjoyed eating her food. Jiann-Mei was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She especially loved her grandkids and would have done anything for them.
She is survived by her immediate family: husband Peter Han, daughter Jennifer (Damon) Havill, son Michael (Dana) Han, and Phillip (Ellen) Han. She had seven grandchildren: Samantha, Hailey, and Nicholas Havill, Leah and Lennon Han, and Evan and Chloe Han.
No public memorial service will be held.
