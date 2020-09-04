1/1
Jiann-Mei "Jamie" Han
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jiann-Mei's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jiann-Mei "Jamie" Han

Okemos - Jiann-Mei "Jamie" Han, formerly of Okemos, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 31, 2020. Jiann-Mei was born February 20, 1945 in Chongqing, China to Tang Yi and Wang Ji Peng.

Jiann-Mei grew up in China and moved to Taiwan at a young age. She moved to the United States to go to college in Kansas where she graduated with a degree in mathematics. She moved around the US and married her husband, Peter Han, on October 16, 1971. They had their first child in Anderson, Indiana, their second in Akron, Ohio and then their third child in Lansing, Michigan. They finally settled in Okemos where they lived for 40 years. Jiann-Mei was a good friend to all and loved to play bridge. She was a great cook and everyone enjoyed eating her food. Jiann-Mei was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She especially loved her grandkids and would have done anything for them.

She is survived by her immediate family: husband Peter Han, daughter Jennifer (Damon) Havill, son Michael (Dana) Han, and Phillip (Ellen) Han. She had seven grandchildren: Samantha, Hailey, and Nicholas Havill, Leah and Lennon Han, and Evan and Chloe Han.

No public memorial service will be held.

To share a memory, please visit https://www.frazerfunerals.com/.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved