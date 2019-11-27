|
|
Jill Kapustka Schaeffer
Ann Arbor (formerly of Carson City) - passed away peacefully with her family at her side on November 19, 2019 at the age of 56. Beloved wife of Mike Schaeffer, mother of Alex Tiernan and Chelcee Dalla-Vecchia (Ryan), and proud grandmother of Luca and Marco. Adored daughter of Mary and Ken Kapustka. Dear sister of Neil (Heather) and Mike Kapustka (Ann) and Karen Viera (John). Stepmother of Michael Schaeffer (Michelle), as well as Katrina, Tom, Andy and step granddaughter, Lily. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews with whom she thoroughly enjoyed spending her time. Jill loved to serve others with a passion for teaching and especially caring for her grandsons. Jill was a strong supporter of Michigan Athletics, attending many men's and women's events. An avid reader, she had a fondness of the arts, with a busy schedule of attending concerts, plays and museums. Jill enjoyed travel as well, particularly to Disney World. Jill was a proud Central Michigan University alum and received her Master's Degree at Marygrove College in education. She spent the majority of her career at Les Cheneaux School District in the Upper Peninsula, teaching lower elementary. A family gathering will take place at Jill's favorite place on earth, Disney World, in the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations will support the Dr. Leslie Fecher Melanoma Research Fund. Dr. Fecher was Jill's doctor and provided incredible care and support. Checks may be made payable to "University of Michigan" and sent to Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 1000 Oakbrook Dr., Suite 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. You may also call 734-764-6777 or visit the website https://victors.us/jillkapustkaschaeffer to make your gift.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019