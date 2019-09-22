|
Jim B. Stapleton
Seattle, WA - Jim B. Stapleton, aged 55, passed away from natural causes on Monday, August 26, 2019 in Seattle, WA. Although sudden, it was peaceful and likely related to an ongoing heart condition.
Jim was born on July 24, 1964 in Lansing, Michigan to parents Jim H. and Alicia B. Stapleton. He grew up with his sisters Lara and Sara in East Lansing. Jim spent much of his childhood in and out of swimming pools: 10 years with the Golden Serpents Swim Club and 4 years with the East Lansing High School swim team. He moved to Seattle in the early 90s and later was blessed with a third sister when cousin Annie Stapleton Scheuher joined the immediate family in 1995 upon the loss of her parents.
In 2002, he married Tracey Cunningham. He loved to make her laugh, and he excelled at it.
Jim graduated Alma College with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and later earned a Master's Degree from Seattle University in Existential Phenomenological Psychology. He worked in social services for many years and most recently as a mental health counselor at Neighborcare in Seattle, WA.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Tracey, his parents, Jim Sr. and Alicia, sisters Lara, Sara and Annie, his beloved nieces, Mia and Isabel, his amazingly loud in-laws the Cunninghams, and about 8 thousand good friends.
He will be remembered for his big, soft heart, his sharp wit, and his passion for sports and politics and tv and the Beatles. He started playing the guitar at the age of 13 and never stopped. Music was as much a part of him as breathing.
A Seattle memorial will take place in early October. Please email his sister Sara at [email protected] for details.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Neighborcare Health, the ACLU or your favorite progressive political candidate. And, of course, cheer for the Seattle Seahawks and the Michigan State Spartans.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 22, 2019