|
|
Jimmie Charles Anderson
Memphis, TN - Jimmie Charles Anderson was born 8-30-1926 in St. Johns, Michigan and died 3-28-19 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 92 years old and preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jean Anderson, formerly Chudley, in 1999. He and Shirley retired to Vail, CO. in 1987 and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their four children in 1998.
Jim served in the Air Force in World War II and worked for GMC, Oldsmobile division. He loved to ski, took up distance running in his late 40s and ran several marathons. He also loved the mountains of Colorado, flea markets, southwest pottery, and cloisonné.
His 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and one step-grandchild survive him.
There will be a graveside memorial on July 27, 2019, at 2pm, at the Oakwood Cemetery in Grand Ledge, MI., where his ashes will be placed with Shirley's.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 16, 2019