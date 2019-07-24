Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zaagman Memorial Chapel Inc
2800 Burton St Se
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Zaagman Memorial Chapel Inc
2800 Burton St Se
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Zaagman Memorial Chapel Inc
2800 Burton St Se
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View Map
Jimmie Harold Stewart Obituary
Jimmie Harold Stewart

- - On Monday, July 22, 2019, Jim was called home to be with his Lord and Savior. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Marilyn (Kossen); and his children Tami and Dave Parker, Joel and Jennifer Stewart, Angela Stewart, Brenda and Todd Ostrander. Jim also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Marge Snyder; 3 sisters-in-law Phyllis Baar, Rose Kossen, and Shirley Stewart. He is preceded in death by his parents Viola (Shamery) and Harold Stewart; brother Fred; brother-in-law John Kossen; and nephew Randy Baar. Jim was born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he went to Kelloggsville School and excelled in baseball, football, and basketball, and where he met his loving wife. After high school Jim entered the Coast Guard where he proudly served his country from 1954-1958 and helped lead the baseball team to national championships. Jim and his family moved to Lansing in 1971 and were members of River Terrace Church for 48 years. He retired from UPS after 25 years of service. Jim loved to fish and vacation at Gun Lake, and had a summer home in Sandy Shores for 39 years and many great friendships. Please join the Stewart family in celebration of Jim's life and all the wonderful memories we all have of him on Thursday, July 25, 1:00 PM, at Zaagman Memorial Chapel (2800 Burton St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546). Rev. Brent Wassink officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24 from 5-8PM and one hour prior to the service on Thursday, from 12-1PM. If one wishes, please consider making a memorial contribution to River Terrace Church (www.riverterrace.org).
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 24, 2019
