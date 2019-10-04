|
Jimmy George Putnam
Laingsurg - Jimmy George Putnam, age 82 of Laingsburg, Michigan passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, St. Lawrence Campus in Lansing. He has had a wonderful life. He is the son of Erma (Smit) and John Putnam and was born October 4, 1937. His wife; Joyce, brothers; John and Kirk and in-law family Audrey and Wayne Bartlett; Yvonne Banfield, Carlee and Brice Banfield; Lisa, David, Kennedy, Caden, and Laney Elles; Tonya, Kiley and Morgan Mann; and Chet and Helen Hemmingsen all supported and contributed to his happy life. His friends Dr. Sonya Gunnings-Moton, Keith Reed, Perry Johnson, his colleagues at the Department of Corrections, the Kempfs, Hermanns, Judy Henderson, Henrietta Barnes and Kancaneks, all helped him and were a part of his wonderful life.
His love for football started when he was in high school and played center on the team. He was a fan of the Michigan State University football team for over fifty years. Basketball was second. He loved fishing, hunting and traveling. He went with Chet hunting and fishing (after Chet had Joyce teach him how to cast). He traveled with Joyce and they frequently took one of Joyce's sister or nieces with them. Jim's mother-in-law, Helen was the person he always did the dishes with while they talked about problems and ideas (Jim always dried). He loved going to the Wharton Center all year long and always set up the experiences as whole family days. After he retired in 1997, he joined the choir and didn't quit until 2018, when David Hafey finally let him.
Jim was a Field Probation Agent in Port Huron, Michigan and when he was transferred to Lansing, Michigan area his positions included: Supervising Agent, Regional Administrator for eastern half of the state. He then became a deputy director in charge of Minimum-Security Prisons. Jim also developed for the department the largest Tether Program in the nation. He retired as Deputy Director of the Department of Corrections.
The funeral celebration of Jim's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the First Congregational Church, 401 E. Grand River Road, Laingsburg, MI 48848. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A private interment service will be held in Marshall, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to an endowment fund created in Jimmy's memory: Jim would really appreciate contributions to a scholarship fund to support young people just getting started in their lives.
1. Joyce and Jim Putnam Endowed Fund in Urban Education (A7008881)—Education Endowment
2.Jim and Joyce Putnam Football Scholarship Endowment (AA06524)—Athletics Endowment
BY MAIL
University Development
University Advancement
Spartan Way
535 Chestnut Road, Room 300
East Lansing, MI 48824
Please make check payable to "Michigan State University" and include the name of the fund you wish to support on the memo line of your check. (listed above)
Online
https://givingto.msu.edu/gift/?appeal=20MASWB1WAYS
Click on the link above. In the search bar, you can type in the fund names (listed above) and enter the amount you would like to give.
BY PHONE
(800) 232-4MSU or (517) 884-1000
Mention the name of the fund you wish to support and provide your credit card number and gift amount. (listed above)
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 4, 2019