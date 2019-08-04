|
|
Jin Hui Noud
East Lansing - Jin Hui Noud (nee Son), age 70, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family on July 30, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be missed by all whose lives she touched. Family and friends were extremely important to her and she had a unique gift for lifting people's spirits. Her family, friends and colleagues would say Jin Hui was beautiful, smart, strong, kind, witty, and opinionated.
A 45 year resident of Okemos, Jin Hui was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea. She came to the United States in 1971, after marrying John Noud, an army JAGC. She worked hard to learn English, became an American citizen, and eventually got very involved in the political process.
As her boys grew and became more independent, Jin Hui found her niche, becoming a top selling realtor and associate broker in the Okemos and East Lansing area. Real estate never felt like a job to Jin Hui, as she loved the people and the profession, and in fact, continued selling houses until a few weeks before she passed. She also became a mentor to several young, up and coming realtors. She was dedicated to her clients, many of whom became lifelong friends.
Jin Hui was passionate about her hobbies. She was an excellent athlete and a very competitive tennis player. For many years she played USTA travel team tennis where she formed many lasting friendships. She shared her culinary expertise with friends, heading up several Korean cooking adventures. Her extended family enjoyed her cooking, especially on holidays, and her sons have become accomplished cooks. She especially loved entertaining friends and family with good food and fine wine. Her family, friends, and clients were beneficiaries of her amazing fashion sense and unique interior design skills.
Jin Hui is survived by her beloved husband John, and three sons: Tom Noud, Michael Noud, and Patrick (Erika) Noud, two grandchildren: Tatum, Harper, and sisters Soon Ok Gulish (Grand Rapids), Unsook Son (South Korea), and many extended family members.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Sparrow Hospice.
A gathering to celebrate Jin Hui's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jin Hui's name can be made online to the Refugee Development Center https://refugeedevelopmentcenter.org/volunteer/donate/ Share your memories and condolences online at greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019