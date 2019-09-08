|
Jo Ann Ketchum
Haslett - Jo Ann "Jo" (Galvin) Ketchum, age 88, of Williamston, Michigan, formerly of Laingsburg, Michigan passed away on Monday September 2, 2019. Jo Ann was born November 1, 1930 in Lansing, Michigan to Warren and Agnes (Redfearn) Galvin.Jo Ann was raised in Williamston and graduated from High school in 1948. Jo Ann married Francis "Frank" Ketchum on December 31,1950 at her family home. After their wedding they resided on the family farm in Laingsburg for over 40 years. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis Ketchum; daughter, Elaine Bates, sibling; James Galvin, Mary (Ray) Povey, Helen (Ervin) Foreman, Eleanor (Sam) Samson, Clarence Galvin, Warren Galvin, Doris (Clarence) Hurst, and Robert (Agnes) Galvin. Left to cherish her memory are her children; Eileen (Dan) Stover, William (Jane Lewis) Ketchum, Timothy (Deborah) Ketchum, Ray Bates, grandchildren; Amy (Biff) Miller, Jason (Laura) Stover, Craig (Aimee) Stover, Joshua Bates, Carrie (Cheyenne) Bates, Andrew (Courtney) Bates, Benjamin (Ashton) Ketchum, Nathan Ketchum, great-grandchildren; Quentin Miller, Logan Hagerty, Audrey Bates, Noah Hagerty, Ava Bates, Lilian Bates, Miles Bates, Madeline Ketchum, Camryn Lewis, Drew Lewis, Brantley Lewis, Logan Lewis, Ruby Lewis, Riley Stover, siblings; Pat (Don) Norton, Bernadine Galvin, and many nieces and nephews. Jo Ann was best known for her chocolate chip cookies and sense of humor. She was very creative with crocheting, knitting, sewing and baking. Jo Ann loved spending time with her family, friends, and neighbors. She collected anything with butterflies, angels and loved to read. Jo Ann will be dearly missed by all who loved her. The Ketchum family would personally like to thank everyone at Brookdale for your kindness and wonderful care of their mother. A Celebration of Life Gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, September 28,2019 at the Laingsburg United Methodist Church, 210 Crum St, Laingsburg, Michigan, at noon. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: Hospice House Of Mid Michigan, 1210 W Saginaw St, Lansing, MI 48915. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Lansing Chapel. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greastlansing.com for the Ketchum family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 8, 2019