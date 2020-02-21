|
|
Jo Codde, PhD.
On the morning of Wednesday, 19 February 2020 Jo passed away unexpectedly at her home in DeWitt at the age of 71. Jo was born 8 February 1949 in Holland, Michigan, and grew up in Marshall, Michigan. Jo met her wife, Mischelle Farhat in 1971 and married in December of 1975.
Jo received a Bachelor's (1978), Master's (1991), and PhD (1997) all from Michigan State University. After graduating she went on to become a Professor in Educational Technology at Michigan State University. Jo retired Professor Emeritus in 2014. She continued working in education as a consultant for six years after retiring. Most recently Jo has been a vocal advocate for transgender healthcare, working with hospitals, nurses, doctors, colleges, and universities. In 2019 Jo gave a TEDx Talk at Michigan State University on the subject of Transgender Health Care. Jo lived her life by the words of Mary Ann Evens, "It is never too late to be what you might have been."
Her wife, Mischelle Farhat, sons, Chris Codde and Jeff Codde, granddaughter Scarlett, brother-in-law Jim Farhat, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews survive her. Her father, Russ Codde, and her mother, Ellen Reyer, precede Jo in death.
A memorial dinner for family and friends of Jo will be held at Piazzano's this Sunday the 23 of February between 2:00 and 5:00. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations in Jo's name be made to MSU Promise Endowed Scholarship Fund.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020