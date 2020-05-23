Jo K Forest
Lansing - Jo K Forest, 90, of Lansing, Michigan, passed away on May 14, 2020. She was born on February 3, 1930 in Seoul, South Korea. Jo came to the United States in 1971 and became a US citizen in 1977. She retired from Michigan State University after 15 years of dedicated service.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents, two older sisters and son (Cho). Left to cherish her memory are her brother; daughter, Kay Forest Strong (Tim); granddaughters, Alexandra Strong Darling (Jason) and Kellyn Strong Mayer (Alex); and her great granddaughters, Josephine, Nora, Quinn and Evelyn. Her loved ones brought her great joy at her 90th birthday celebration this past February.
Jo led an extraordinary life, surviving WWII and the Korean war. Her strong family bonds were the center of her life. She loved to cook authentic Korean food for her family and friends. Jo was a helper and a worker, always finding something to do in the house. She spoiled her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with gifts and treats. Her family enjoyed her dry sense of humor and admired her strength and determination. Jo will be dearly missed. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grbdmason.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.