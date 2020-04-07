|
Joan Beth Andrews
Lansing - Joan Beth Andrews, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. She was born June 29, 1930 in Lansing to Harry and Leila (Brockway) Thompson, she graduated from Eastern High School in 1948. Following high school, Joan worked in the State of Michigan Library in downtown Lansing. Later, she worked for H&R Block and helped run the family business, Aro Company.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Andrews in 2010.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Nikki (Jon) Bogle; her sons, Jeffrey (Mary Lou) Andrews, and Peter (Kathy) Andrews; her grandchildren, Sean and Grant King, and Alysia, Gregory, and Tori Andrews; her great-grandchildren, Leland and Jaxon King; a sister, Marilyn Phillips; and two nephews and a niece.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lansing. A special thank you to Cindy Dole from Hospice, who gave Joan excellent care.
The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020