Joan Clara Loomis
- - Joan Loomis (Brockman) went home to be with Jesus on April 25, 2019. She was born November 12, 1932 in Highland, Michigan to the late Ernest and Lilly (Harp) Brockman. She resided in Michigan, Florida and Texas. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 66 years, Arnold Loomis. Together through their love they started a beautiful family with son Chris (Sue) Loomis, Douglas Loomis who preceded her in death in 1978 and Joan (Fred) Wamhoff. The family has continued to grow with 7 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her brother Lyle (Merrilee) Brockman and sister Shirley Dougherty and preceded in death by sisters Lillie Baretta and Doris Davis, brothers Norman Brockman and Harold (Evelyn) Brockman.
A memorial celebrating her life will take place in Houston, Texas with burial in Lansing, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to:
Amazing Grace Hospice, 5502 4th St, Katy, TX. (832) 437-2089 website: amazinggracehospice.org
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 2, 2019