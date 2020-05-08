Joan E. (Force) Cruse
East Lansing - Joan E. (Force) Cruse passed away, at age 91, on April 30th in East Lansing. MI.
Born in Jackson, MI on December 7, 1928 to Albert and Rozella Force, Joan was raised in Saginaw and taught elementary school after earning a degree in education from Central Michigan University.
Married in 1955, Joan and William H. Cruse operated Cruse Communications Company and raised their family in Okemos, before retiring to Traverse City and Siesta Key, FL. Mr and Mrs Cruse were married over 60 years and maintained lifelong friendships throughout with a group from their college years; he preceded her in death in 2016.
Volunteer work was important in Joan's life, and over the years she supported Sparrow Hospital, Meals on Wheels, The Red Cross, Okemos Community Church and the Sarasota Library. Her life was enriched by a love for the "simple things": sunrises and sunsets over Long Lake, bird watching, gardening, reading, music, Smoky Mountain trails, puzzles, solitaire, and genealogy.
She is survived by her son Robert (LuAnn) Cruse, daughter Marjorie Cruse, granddaughter Carley Cruse, sister Barbara Ginn, and extended family.
Her family feels blessed by her unconditional love, eternal optimism and deep wisdom, as well as, her kindness and caring for all. She will be missed always.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.