Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
9764 Dixie Hwy
Ira, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
9764 Dixie Hwy
Ira, MI
View Map
Joan E. Latona Obituary
Joan E. Latona

Chesterfield - Joan E. Latona, age 75 of Chesterfield passed away April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Carl, the former president of Highfields, Inc. Visitation 5 - 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Scripture Service, Friday, April 12, 2019, at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Mass, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church, 9764 Dixie Hwy, Ira. Memorials may be made to Highfields, Inc., P.O. Box 98, Onondaga, MI 49264.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
