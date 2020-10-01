1/1
Joan E. Schray
1942 - 2020
Joan E. Schray

Grand Ledge -

Joan E. Schray extended her wings on September 30, 2020 and ended her 78 blessed years with us, and is now soaring with our Lord in Heaven. Joan was born to Armond and Wanda (Newman) Sprague on March 19, 1942 in Lansing, MI. She graduated from Lansing Everett High School, Lansing Business University, and Lansing Community College. She married her high school sweetheart, Gary Schray, on September 7, 1963 and they shared 40 years of marriage before his death on November 12, 2003. She was the proud mother of Bryan Schray and Christopher Schray. She was specially blessed with 3 grandsons, Jarryd, Zachary, and Caleb Schray. They were the light of her life and brought her much pride and joy. She especially enjoyed attending their sporting and school events. Mom cherished time with her family and felt great joy in providing them a loving home. Over the years, Joan worked for Gerber Baby Foods, International Division, in Fremont, Michigan; the Clinton County Probation & Parole Office; and Wright & Filippis, Inc. She spent several years as a Massage Therapist, which she felt was her true spiritual calling. Joan spent many hours volunteering at her church, the Our Savior Lutheran Food Bank, and the South Side Community Soup Kitchen. She also served as a Stephen Minister. She enjoyed connecting with her many friends for dinner and a movie, puttering in her flower garden, reading a good book, chatting with neighbors over the fence, and her daily morning walks with Dorothy. She traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada, and was privileged to be part of a pilgrimage to the Holy Land in 2012. Joan is survived by her loving family, dearest friends Dean & Jean Morehouse of Fremont, MI; and Ronald & Valarie Grimwood of Lakewood Ranch, FL. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Schwarz of Lansing, MI; Richard and Janice Schray of Grand Rapids, MI; several nieces and nephews; many precious friends; and her faithful, furry companion, Woody. Joan's family invites you to celebrate her life at a Memorial Service at 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 7910 E. St. Joseph Hwy., Lansing, MI with visitation 2 hours prior to the service. Pastor William Wangelin will conduct the service. The service will also be livestreamed at oursaviorlansing.org (click on "live services"). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to the Our Savior Lutheran Food Bank; the Our Savior Lutheran Endowment Fund; the South Side Community Soup Kitchen at PO Box 80844, Lansing 48908; or Stephen's Ministry through Our Savior Lutheran Church. Services are provided by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guestbook at tiffanyfuneralhome.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
OCT
6
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
