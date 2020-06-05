Joan Elaine Lehman



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Mother Joan Elaine Lehman who slipped away peacefully in her daughter Angella's arms on March 20, 2020 . She was 72 years old. Joan was a CNA for Ingham County Medical Care Facility in Okemos, MI. She provided 23 years of unconditional love and compassionate care to the elderly upon her retirement in 2008 at the age of 60,Family was the center of Joans life, she was preceded in death by her Grandparents Hollis Manley Luce and Dorothy Elizabeth (Yunker) Luce, Parents Donald Francis Morse and Irene Estelle (Luce) Morse, Sisters Linda Doerr, Sue Pulver and Kathy Hietamaki, Brothers Michael Morse and Jeffery Morse and Great Grandson Keeghan Micheal Tharp.She is survived by Daughters Tammie (Lehman) Gingas, Sharri (Lehman) Conner, Angella (Lehman) Carrier and Son Kevin Lehman.She was also survived by 11 beloved Grandchildren and 38 Great Grandchildren.Joan was born in 1947 to Donald and Irene Morse In Lansing Michigan. She was 2nd born in a family of 10 and naturally took to caring for her younger siblings. She loved music and dancing- "The Morse Sisters" (Linda, Joan and Sue Morse) performed at local fairs and gatherings during her childhood. She graduated from Pattengill in Lansing MI and held and Associates Degree from LCC in Lansing MI. Her passion was her faith in God and her purpose in life was the care and unconditional love of people. Her ministry to anyone who needed prayers and healing, including her patients. Services will be held at Gorseline Runciman- Lansing Chapel Saturday, June 13th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Dansville Free Methodist Church at 1330 E Mason St, Dansville MI 48819









