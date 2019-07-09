|
|
Joan Frances Savoie
Pewamo - Joan Frances Savoie 92, of Pewamo, MI, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pewamo, MI, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Darrel Kempf officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Pewamo, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. and on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes-Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI. Rosary will be prayed on Wednesday at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Joan was born in Le Claire, Iowa on November 8, 1926, the daughter of John Corwin and Ann (Hadley) Johnson. She graduated from Nazareth Academy School, Kalamazoo, MI with the class of 1946. On November 13, 1948 she married William E. Savoie in Three Rivers, MI. He passed away on February 10, 2002.
As a mother, Joan loved her family very much. She enjoyed knitting Christmas stockings for all of her children, their spouses and her grandchildren. She loved to travel and visited Ireland five times. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Altar Society and a former choir member.
She is survived by her children, 2 sons: Michael (Kimberlee) Savoie of DeWitt, MI; Lawrence (Jane Falion) Savoie of Okemos, MI; 3 daughters: Kathleen (Bruce) Simon of Fowler, MI; Maureen (Richard) Harr of Pewamo, MI; Therese (Gregory) Farrer of Kalamazoo, MI; 21 grandchildren: Elise Savoie, Zachary Savoie, William Savoie, Kate Savoie Beaty (Mark), John Savoie, David (Jamie) Simon, Jeffrey (Jessica) Simon, Stephanie Harr, Kyle (Jaime) Harr, Christine Blevins, Quinn Harr, Sherika Mitchell, Jacob Harr, Whitney Harr, Drew Harr, Austin Harr, Darcie Harr, Gregory (Kimie) Farrer, Andrea (Corbin) Solmonson, Rebecca Farrer, Jessica Farrer; and 12 great grandchildren, with one on the way. She was predeceased by her beloved mother, Ann Johnson, husband William, son William Joseph Savoie, grandson Dominic Harr and grandson-in-law, Mark Blevins.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Educational Trust Fund, 126 East St. Pewamo, MI 48873, or to Sparrow Hospice, 1322 E. Michigan Ave., Suite 204, Lansing, MI 48909. Online condolences may be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 9, 2019