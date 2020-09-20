Joan J. Chamberlain
Lansing - Age 78, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 in Delta Twp. Joan was born in Lansing, MI on September 4, 1942, moments before her twin sister, June, to the late Sumner and Leatha (Fuller) Chamberlain. Joan was a bookkeeper for Stroh's Distributing of Lansing and the State of Michigan, Dept. of National Resources. She was a breast cancer survivor and enjoyed her friends in her survivior club at South Church. She loved all animals, especially her beagles she had as her companions over the years. Joan was also a Mary Kay consultant for years and volunteered in Sparrow Hospital gift shop. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Dorian Mitchell (1985) and Charles Kier (2008). Surviving are her twin sister, June Kier; nieces, Gail (Robert, deceased,2019)Kobal and her son, Dylan; nephews, Mark Mitchell and his son, Christopher; Gary (Laura) and children, Emily and Jacob. Friends may visit with the family Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel. A private family graveside service will held at Chapel Hill Memory Gardens. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society in memory of Joan. Friends may share a memory with the family on Joan's obituary page at www.palmerbush.com