|
|
Joan Jewett
Carefree - Joan Jewett was born February 7, 1932 and passed away August 24, 2019. She graduated from Mason High School in the Class of 1950. Joan Jewett was founder and president of Jewett Career School in East Lansing, Michigan, owned a travel agency, and is the creator of Joan Jewett skin care products. She was a charter member of National Speakers Association and has earned recognitions one of America's top speakers and seminar leaders.
Joan is survived by her sister, Judith (Jewett) Lamphere, nieces and nephews, Great Nieces and Nephews and many students that will remember her fondly.
She is proceeded in death by her sons; Drew Jewett, her parents Richard and Murryne (Thurlby) Jewett and her brother and his wife, Ronald and Joy (Shields) Jewett.
The family is being served by Best Funeral Services in Phoeniz AZ.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 1, 2019