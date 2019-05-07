|
|
Joan M. England
Tarpon Springs, FL - Joan M England, 87 of Tarpon Springs, FL passed away 4/30/2019. She was born in Toledo OH. Her family later moved to Lansing, MI where she worked for GM and met her husband; Harold England. They were married for 69 years. She is survived by her husband Harold and her brother Larry Foster along with nieces and nephews. She joins their only child Linda Jo in Heaven. Her final wishes was to be cremated without any service or memorial.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 7, 2019