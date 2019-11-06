|
Joan M. Jorae
St. Johns - Joan M. Jorae died Wednesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born February 23, 1928 in St. Johns to Irving and Ethyl (Desprez) Eaton. Joan was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns and worked as an aide at Eureka Elementary School for several years. In her younger years she was a beautician but primarily she was a homemaker taking care of her family and home. Surviving is her husband of 70 years Bernard; her children, Renae Larsen, Deanne (Bill) Blank, Bernadette (Kevin) Hayes, Daniel (Margaret) Jorae, Colleen (Jerry) Smith and Michael (Renee) Jorae all of St. Johns; 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; three half sisters, Rosemary (William) McCarthy, Sharon (Ing) Ragoonan, and Betsy (Gary) Lehman and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two half sisters, Carolyn Spitzley and Priscilla Schutzenhofer and a daughter-in-law, Sharon Jorae. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 109 Linden, St. Johns with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams as Celebrant. The family will receive relatives and friends 4-8 PM Friday, November 8 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019