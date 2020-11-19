Joan M. (Merritt) Kehres



Webberville, MI - Joan M. Kehres, age 84, passed away on November 17, 2020. Joan was born April 29, 1936, in Detroit, the daughter of Norman and Evelyn (Ertelt) Merritt. On January 15, 1955, she married Virgil C. Kehres, Jr., whom preceded her in death, along with her son, David M. Kehres. Her sister, Sharon L. (Merritt) Kehres of Fowlerville, MI, also passed away on November 17, 2020. Joan had lived in the area since 1970, moving from Taylor, MI. She was a wonderful and beloved sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Joan was a member of Vantown Community Church of Webberville, and for many years she loved to winter with husband in Arcadia, FL. Joan lived her life quietly, but generously and unconditionally in her love for family, friends, and others. Her favorite time of year was Christmas and she enjoyed scrapbooking as a hobby. Surviving are four children, Cheryl (Matt) Kehres-Dietrich of Northville, Patricia Kehres of Webberville, Janice (Mark) Armstrong of Stockbridge, and Steven (Lori) Kehres of Dansville; and seven grandchildren, Hans Dietrich, Emily, Alec, and Madelyn Armstrong, Chaz and Logan Kehres, and Ashley Clemens. Services and burial are private. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Vantown Community Church. Arrangements by Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home, Stockbridge.









