1/1
Joan M. (Merritt) Kehres
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. (Merritt) Kehres

Webberville, MI - Joan M. Kehres, age 84, passed away on November 17, 2020. Joan was born April 29, 1936, in Detroit, the daughter of Norman and Evelyn (Ertelt) Merritt. On January 15, 1955, she married Virgil C. Kehres, Jr., whom preceded her in death, along with her son, David M. Kehres. Her sister, Sharon L. (Merritt) Kehres of Fowlerville, MI, also passed away on November 17, 2020. Joan had lived in the area since 1970, moving from Taylor, MI. She was a wonderful and beloved sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Joan was a member of Vantown Community Church of Webberville, and for many years she loved to winter with husband in Arcadia, FL. Joan lived her life quietly, but generously and unconditionally in her love for family, friends, and others. Her favorite time of year was Christmas and she enjoyed scrapbooking as a hobby. Surviving are four children, Cheryl (Matt) Kehres-Dietrich of Northville, Patricia Kehres of Webberville, Janice (Mark) Armstrong of Stockbridge, and Steven (Lori) Kehres of Dansville; and seven grandchildren, Hans Dietrich, Emily, Alec, and Madelyn Armstrong, Chaz and Logan Kehres, and Ashley Clemens. Services and burial are private. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Vantown Community Church. Arrangements by Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home, Stockbridge.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
424 E Main St
Stockbridge, MI 49285
(517) 851-7755
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Caskey-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved