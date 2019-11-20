|
|
Joan Marie (Bond) Hagerman
Delhi Twp - Joan Marie Hagerman passed peacefully into the next life on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was a remarkable woman whose life blessed countless others. She was born in Mt. Sterling, Illinois on October 2, 1933. She attended Western Illinois University where she also met her life's love, Howard. After graduating in 1954 she taught high school Home Economics for several years before taking up full time work as an at-home mom to her two sons. As a devout Christian, she worked quietly beside her husband, supporting his work as an elder in the Church of Christ, teaching classes, working as a church secretary, and hosting visitors in their home. She graciously accepted everyone she met, acknowledging their best qualities and overlooking their faults. She always sought to make each person feel comfortable and welcome. After traveling to Honduras on a mission trip, she became deeply concerned about the plight of children there who could not afford to attend school. As a result, she worked tirelessly for many years on behalf of the School of the Good Samaritan (EBS) in Catacamas, Honduras, serving as state-side director and coordinating donors and students. Each donor's receipt was accompanied by a handwritten note because it mattered so much to her that they know how much their help was appreciated. She made a special effort to learn Spanish so she could communicate with the school staff and students. During her involvement with the school, she made numerous trips to Honduras, helping with school programs and the construction of a new facility to expand the ability of EBS to serve children. Though humble and modest, she excelled in everything she did. Amazing cook, talented seamstress, keeper of an immaculate house and a weed-free garden, a woman of intelligence and wit whose dry sense of humor kept everyone laughing, she brought joy to anyone who crossed her path. She always gave the best of herself. Her family knew they could always count on her support and love. Even as Alzheimer's disease robbed her of her memory, she remained sweet and kind, sharing smiles and her loving, generous heart. She will be greatly missed by her sons Daniel (Lois) and David (Robyn Eckhardt), her granddaughters, Lauren Hagerman-Tekelly (Joseph), Bethany Hagerman-Rossetti (Nicholas), Rose-Marie Hagerman, and her great grandson, Joey Tekelly. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Howard, by her sister, Betty Koch, and by her parents, Harold and Gertrude (Nolan) Bond. The family welcomes visitors to join them in reminiscing on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Palmer, Bush, and Jensen Family Funeral Home, Holt Chapel and then to celebrate her life on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Visitors are welcome one hour before the service. Donations in her memory may be made to the Greater Lansing Church of Christ, the or to Rochester University. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019