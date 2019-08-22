|
Joan "Jo Ann" Marie Wells
Grand Ledge - Joan "Jo Ann" Marie (Parsons) Wells, 87, of Grand Ledge, MI passed away on August 21, 2019. Joan was born September 28, 1931 in Ionia, MI to Howard and Irene Ruth (Sharp) Parsons. Left to cherish her memory is her sons Gary (Donna) of Grand Ledge, MI and Larry Wells of Potterville, MI; five grandchildren: Chastity, Hollie, Kelly, Jessie and Cory, and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Rosetta "Rosie" Feldpausch. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Nathan A. Wells, Jr., her parents, brother Wilton "Sonny" Parsons, and sister Maxine Green.
If one word could best describe Joan, it would be FIERCE. When approached life with a strong, determined spirit, and never let any setback discourage her. She loved to cook, and was great at it. She loved her family with reckless abandon and valued their happiness over her own. She never wanted anyone to go without. She would truly have given the shirt off her back if you needed it, and it would most likely be purple. She fought hard to the end and never gave up. Words cannot express how much she will be missed, but we hold onto the promise that we will one day be reunited in with her in Heaven. The family wishes quests to wear a lavender or purple item in honor of Joan.
Her family wishes to extend many thanks to the devoted and kind people at Sparrow Hospital, Regency at Lansing West and Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Grand Ledge Baptist Church, 1120 Willow Hwy., with Pastor Brian McLaughlin officiating. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Ledge Baptist Church or Compassus Hospice. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019