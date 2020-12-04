Joan Maxine Mason



Lansing - Joan Maxine Mason, age 94, of Lansing, MI, passed away on November 26, 2020. Joan was born October 23, 1926 in Ann Arbor, MI to Reuben and Martha (Wiedman) Feldkamp. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Eula and Clarice, and her husband Robert.



Joan was born and raised in Ann Arbor, MI, where she eventually met her husband Bob Mason. They were married in Ann Arbor in 1950. They spent the majority of their married life in Grand Rapids where they raised their three children, Patty, Sue and Jeff. They became active members of Fountain Street Church, and made lifelong friends through activities at the church. She enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, knitting, cooking, and reading. She was always working on a project, and coming home meant walking into homemade noodles drying on the dining room table, or the sound of the sewing machine as she crafted custom clothing that rivaled the best that stores in Grand Rapids had to offer. She made felt stockings & tree skirts for all of her children, and knitted many afghans, scarves, and mittens.



After Bob's unexpected death in 1974, Joan rose to meet all the challenges that faced her with the support of her family and the great friends in her potluck group and at church. Joan, a stay-at-home mom, went back into the workforce, became active in church guilds, and became the chair of the church governing board - all while supporting her children through graduation in high school and college.



As her children moved out of Grand Rapids she became an avid traveler, enjoying trips to far-flung locations, including an annual trip to the southern coast of Portugal for many years. She was a very caring and devoted mom, grandma, great-grandma and friend, and enjoyed spending time at her grandchildren's school & sporting events, and vacationing in Harbor Springs with her whole family and her closest friends.



She leaves to carry on her legacy of love, kindness and the importance of family and friends: her younger sister Mary Lou (Cookie) Wenk, daughter Patty (Patrick) Sherry, daughter Sue (Jamie) Doby, son Jeffery (Bev) Mason, 7 grandchildren Matt (Heidi) Sherry, Chris Sherry, Megan (Will) VanVleet, Adam (Mary) Doby, Kevin (Lindsey) Doby, Laura (Cy) Goudge, Jenny (Ryan) Walker, and 7 great-grandchildren, Mason & Adalynn Sherry, Lucas VanVleet, Cate & Anna Doby, and Elizabeth and Emaline Goudge.



A celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date when it is safe for her loved-ones to gather in person. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Joan's memory to either Mid-Michigan Home Health & Hospice, 1055 Professional Drive Building C Suite 4, Flint, MI 48532 or Fountain Street Church Memorial Trust Fund, 24 Fountain Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.









