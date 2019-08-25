|
Visitation
View Map
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vigil
View Map
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
View Map
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Liturgy
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
View Map
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Joan Patricia Prokop
1929 - 2019
Lansing - May 17, 1929 to August 12, 2019. Joan Pat Prokop, beloved mother, wife, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, died peacefully at age 90 years-old in Lansing, Michigan on August 12th, 2019. Mrs. Prokop was born Joan Patricia Pries at St. Mary's Hospital on the west bank of the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 17, 1929, the eldest child of Virginia and Larry Pries Sr. She grew up in Minneapolis with her family, where her brother, Larry Jr. (L.J.), was born seven years later. Music held a special place in her heart as music was played at home by her parents. Pat traveled to Indiana where she went to college at St. Mary-of-the Woods. She later attained her college degree studying art at the University of Minnesota. During a Notre Dame game in Indiana she met her future husband, William (Bill) Prokop. He had been in the Navy and while they dated he completed his bachelor's degree at Notre Dame then his master's degree in Chemical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. After their years of courtship, they married on May 27, 1950 in Minneapolis. They lived in Chicago where their four children were born, Steve (Boris), John, Kathee and Mike. Her parenting skills complemented her husband's engineering career and his passion for playing piano boogie woogie and classical music. In 1961 they moved into a newly built home in Golden Valley, a Minneapolis suburb, to live closer to Pat's parents in Edina. Pat and Bill moved back to Chicago in 1972 with their youngest son, Mike, after the three oldest teenagers graduated from high school. They bought a home in Deerfield, Illinois northwest of Chicago, where Bill worked as an Air Pollution Engineer, eventually starting his own Environmental Engineering business. Pat and Bill celebrated their golden fiftieth anniversary in 2000 in Chicago with family and friends. Over the years they traveled to Japan, Australia, New Zealand, England, Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, California, Arizona and Minnesota. In the summer of 2003 Pat and Bill moved from Chicago to Lansing, Michigan, to live closer to their son, Mike, his wife, Jackie, and their family. Then shortly after their fifty-fifth anniversary in Lansing, Michigan, her husband, Bill, passed away on July 25, 2005. Pat continued to live in Lansing up until her passing on August 12th, 2019, with dementia the past eight years. In the morning of her passing, a musician played for her in her final last moments. She had many endearing qualities, including having a wonderful sense of humor and laugh. With a cheerful personality, she was a great parent who taught her children to be independent and kind , had a green thumb for growing flowers and was a creative artist. She had a keen sense of picking out the perfect present for each person with a flair for style. She wrote wonderful letters with her artistic penmanship. Pat had a passion for being with her family and friends, reading books and newspapers, listening to music and the radio, driving her car, traveling, walking long walks, feeding the birds, playing golf, swimming, playing cards, gourmet cooking, completing crossword puzzles and going to the Art Institute in Chicago. She is survived by her four children, Boris Prokop, John Prokop (wife Lynn), Kathee Rose (partner Michael), and Mike Prokop (wife Jackie), grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Larry Pries Jr., his wife, Sandy, their children and families. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Pries; father, Larry Pries Sr.; and husband, William (Bill) Prokop. The family is especially appreciative of Pat's hospice nurse, Mary, as well as all the Brookdale staff and Delta Retirement staff for all their loving care of her. She and her sparkling blue eyes and delightful smile will be greatly missed by all that were fortunate to have known her. Visitation is from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Thursday, Aug. 29, with a 7:00 P.M. Vigil in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 A.M. August 30, 2019, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow, Lansing with Fr. Prabhu Lakra, presiding. Viewing is from 9:30-10:30 A.M. Friday at church. Rite of Committal St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the in memory of Pat Prokop. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
