Joan Radashaw
Eaton Rapids - Joan was reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Paul, August 1, 2019 at the age of 87. Joan was born in Brown City, MI, June 18, 1932, the daughter of Robert and Mildred (Stokes) Morton. Private family services will be held at a later date. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Eaton Rapids Medical Center Auxiliary. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. Please visit our website to place online condolences, www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019