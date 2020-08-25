Joan Ruth Millard Bell
Okemos - Joan Ruth Millard Bell, age 89 of Okemos, Michigan, on August 24 was gently picked up by her Good Shepherd, Jesus Christ, to take her to heaven and hear the words, "Well done, good and faithful servant."
Joan was welcomed into heaven by her beloved parents, Albert and Ruth Millard and her youngest granddaughter, Hope Johanna RIley. She will be greatly missed by Norm (her husband of 68 years); her five children: Linda Ramsey (Jim), Jean Eddy (James), Nancy Milks (Larry), John Bell (Karen), and Ruth Riley (Joe) and their families.
The funeral will be live streamed at http://new.jbell.org
on Thursday, August 27 at 11:00 am. Because of safety concerns and restrictions, for family and for those who feel that the in-person service is a very important part of their grieving process, please make a request to join us at http://new.jbell.org
. The visitation is open to all and will take place on Thursday, August 27, 9:30 am, at 4828 S. Hagadorn Road, East Lansing, with the funeral following at 11:00 am. For the sake of the family, we ask that all who come in person show love to others by wearing a facemask and respecting social distancing between households.
In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make contributions to Crossway Multinational Church https://crosswaymchurch.org/give/
. For the full obituary, go to http://new.jbell.org
. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com
.