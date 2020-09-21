1/1
Joann C. Walton
1948 - 2020
Joann C. Walton

St. Johns, MI - Joann C. Walton age 72 passed away at her home on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Joann was born on April 4, 1948 in St. Johns, MI the daughter of Joseph and Jean (Abbott) Gavenda. She graduated from Fulton High School in 1966 and on July 16, 1966 she married Dale E. Walton. Joann was a homemaker, loved quilting, feeding the birds, deer hunting and loved being with her grandchildren. Surviving her are her husband, Dale and children Gregory (Maureen) Walton of Indianapolis, IN., Scott (Krista) Walton of Perrinton, MI and Angela (Chris) Richards of St. Johns. Grandchildren, Sarah, Samantha, Logan, Ethan Walton and Kimberly and Jesse Richards. Her brothers, Joseph (Mary) Gavenda Jr. of Ashley and James (Linda) Gavenda of Maple Rapids, MI. Brother in law, Larry Baker, sisters in law, Sue Gavenda, Jean Walton and Bette (Jim) Potts.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jean Baker and brother Jerry Gavenda.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams as celebrant. Burial will follow at Eureka Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. A Rosary/Vigil service will be prayed at 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be made to Elara Caring Hospice, 1011 S. US 27, St. Johns, MI 48879




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
SEP
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
SEP
23
Rosary
07:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
