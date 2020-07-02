JoAnn Carol Schafer
East Lansing - JoAnn Carol Schafer, 78, of East Lansing, MI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her son's home.
Cremation will take place and there will be a Private Family Service at a later date.
JoAnn was born in Eaton Rapids, MI on December 3, 1941, the daughter of Merritt Martin and Ella Jeanette (Landfair) Gates. She graduated from Sexton High School, Lansing, MI. On February 13, 1999 she married Mark P. Schafer; he passed away on August 26, 2019. She and Mark resided many years in Florida. JoAnn had worked for the Michigan State Police in the Criminal Justice Data Center, East Lansing, MI. She enjoyed reading, coloring, traveling and being with her family.
She is survived by her 4 children: Rick McDaniels of Lansing, MI;
Jeff and Michelle Deforke McDaniels of East Lansing, MI; Penny and Grady Penny of Lansing, MI; Wendy and Joe Ghinelli of Mason, MI; 3 stepdaughters: Lisa Schafer of Lansing, MI; Lori Schafer and Teri Woodbury of Diamondale, MI; Lynn Schafer of Lansing, MI; sister Joyce Morrow of California; and brother Jon and Alice Gates of Alaska. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren: Mindy McDaniels and Matthew McDaniels; several great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mark P. Schafer, and brother in law Dwight Morrow.
Memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospice Program. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com
