|
|
JoAnn DeLoach
Holt - Age 90, passed away June 1, 2019. She was born January 21, 1929, in Lansing to the late Max and Virgilene (Bray) Bachelder.
JoAnn was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church in Mason, and later at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lansing. For many years JoAnn was a volunteer at both the St. James Church Library, and Holt Schools Library. JoAnn spent many years working with her husband at Bob DeLoach Home Furnishings in Holt. She was an avid MSU Spartans fan. She loved listening to music, being outside, lake trips, tending to her flowers, and especially spending time with her family.
Surviving are: 3 children, Robin (Stephen) Young, Susan (Kirt) Baker, and Robert (Amber) DeLoach; 4 grandchildren, Jason, Theodore, Elizabeth, and Nathaniel; great-grandson, James; brothers, John (Barbara) Bachelder, Michael (Aloise) Bachelder, and Errol (Joanne) Bachelder; a brother-in-law, Charles Mellberg; as well as many other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert DeLoach; son, James DeLoach; her parents; and sisters: Catherine Mellberg, Mary (Elton) Bunting, Sharon Anderson, and Suzanne Doyle.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3815 S. Cedar St., Lansing, MI 48910, with Fr. John A. Byers as celebrant. Her family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Private interment will take place in Maple Ridge Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to MICOPS in memory of JoAnn DeLoach. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel; online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 4, 2019