JoAnn Kay Burch
Birch Run - BURCH, JoAnn Kay - of Birch Run, Age 71, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. "Jo" or "JoJo" as she was known to most, was preceded in death by her parents Norman and Evelyn Walker. She leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 36 years, Norm; Siblings: Jim (Cindy) Walker, Janice (Bill) Southerling, and Jane (Katie) Kelley; Nieces and their families: Jamie (Trent) Klebe and Dawn (Aaron) VanHalst; Great nephews: Collin Klebe and Walker VanHalst; Step children: Chris Burch, Brad (Heather) Burch, and Katherine (Jeff) Maynard, 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and countless other family members and friends. Joann worked for the State of Michigan in the Workers Compensation Division and retired in 2002. Jo leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, kindness, and compassion that was felt not just by her family and friends, but countless others through her work with the Women of the Moose. She was a member in both the Lansing and Birch Run Lodges where she served in many capacities throughout the years and was always willing to help with whatever needed to be done. Jo loved her family and friends and was an avid Michigan State, Detroit Tigers and Lions fan. Jo will be deeply missed but her spirit will live on in all of us who's lives she touched. Honoring her wishes, cremation will be taking place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please sign our guest book or share an online condolence with the family at www.oguinnfh.com
