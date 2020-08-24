1/1
JoAnn L. Vellanti
JoAnn L. Vellanti

Lansing - Age 86, our loving wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma was called home to her Lord on August 23, 2020. Born September 23, 1933 in East Jordan, MI. JoAnn graduated in 1951 from Resurrection High School and worked at M.S.U. during which she met her husband and married in 1952. She was wife and mother caring for her family. Later she worked selling flowers for 7 years at Lansing City Market, and worked at Hudson's for 13 years until retiring. She enjoyed cards, embroidering, reading, latch hooking, yard work and gardening. She loved family meals and Christmas with family. Surviving are her husband of 68 years, Nicholas Vellanti; 5 children, Mike (Sue) Vellanti, Nickey (Terry) Hadley, Ann (Tim) Curtice, Tony Vellanti, and Patrick (Susan) Vellanti; 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandson; brother, Gary (Mari) Batterbee; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. JoAnn was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Johnson; grandson, Timothy Vellanti; parents, Percy & Beatrice Batterbee; 2 sisters, Dorothy Prince and Theresa Schubert. Funeral Liturgy is 12:30 P.M. Thursday, Aug. 27th, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow, Lansing with Fr. John P. Klein presiding. (Masks and social distancing required) Rite of committal St. Joseph Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
