Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Lansing - Age 87, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Joann was born in Saginaw, MI on August 14, 1932, the daughter of Anthony and Alice (Krysyna) Fredericks. She was a devoted member of St. Gerard Catholic Church, where she was involved in the Women's Honor Guard. Joann was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph; sister, Betty Shong and son-in-law, Craig Oppenlander. Surviving are her loving husband of 61 years, John; children, Michael, Melissa Oppenlander, Carol (Max) Ernst and John (Janet); grandchildren, Emily, Elizabeth, Sarah and Matthew; brothers, Stan (Marianne) and Dan (Kathy) Fredericks; sister, Arlene Naas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Klein as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sparrow Hospice, Alzheimer's Disease Association () or Immune Deficiency Foundation (www.primaryimmune.org) in memory of Joann. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 27, 2019
